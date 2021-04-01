Maybe the government shouldn’t open up a whole new stream of personal health data by requiring people who get COVID-19 vaccines to register for “passports” to prove their pandemic protection. But that’s not to say some kind of proof more durable than an “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker, probably lost to the laundry anyway, is a bad idea. Or that there shouldn’t be some standard for mobile phone apps and QR codes that purport to prove their holders got a shot.
As we stumble toward post-COVID-19 normal, businesses and venues will almost certainly want patrons to prove either a vaccine or negative COVID-19 test. Some already do. The answer — either a card such as the one you were handed at the vaccine clinic, or something showing your recent, clean COVID-19 screen — should be standardized. And to the extent the state can facilitate that process, it should.
New York has taken the step of creating such a virtual document, the “Excelsior Pass,” showing the bearer is either vaccinated or tested. The app developed by IBM uses a technology that doesn’t create new records of health information but instead relies on ones that already exist. (Lest you think Gov. Andrew Cuomo is paying homage with a reference to the motto of the late Marvel comics genius Stan Lee -- though he was born in Manhattan -- note the word “Excelsior” appears in the state’s coat of arms.)
Madison Square Garden is one of the first venues to test the Excelsior Pass. If all works out, it could be the public health measure New York needs to safely reopen Broadway and other entertainment venues. It could also be the kind of thing travelers use when booking trips overseas.
Keep in mind you’re not required to get the app. Madison Square Garden accepts other proof of shots or tests. Nor is anyone absolutely required to get a vaccination or to subject themselves to a COVID-19 screening, although that decision carries many more ramifications, the questionable decision of paying good money to see the Rangers or Knicks least among them.
Some are turning the very idea of a COVID-19 passport into political currency. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for one, calls it “completely unacceptable,” whether administered by the government or private enterprise. He’s also hostile to the idea of people being asked to show some sort of COVID-19 clearance “to just simply be able to participate in normal society.” Tell that to the residents of Miami Beach.
Showing you’ve been vaccinated against an exigent public health threat, and pose no danger of spreading it yourself, is hardly novel. Ask the parent of any child entering public school, going off to summer camp, or packing their things for college. Talk to travelers to some of the dozens of countries where the spread of yellow fever is a risk, who must first show a card that documents their vaccination before entering.
Massachusetts could use its own Excelsior Pass -- and New Hampshire, too, for that matter -- though it would be a mistake to leave it to the state to devise, for a few reasons. There is that matter of privacy and securing personal medical information. More concerning is the state’s track record with vaccine-related logistics, or simply creating a useful website pointing people to the places where they can sign up for a shot.
So, at the risk of sounding envious of anything coming from the city or state of New York, we too could use an app for that. We’d only suggest that whoever creates it be unabashed in tribute to Stan Lee: Call it Spiderman’s Web, maybe, or Thor’s Hammer.
