A state program that encourages low-income people who receive SNAP benefits to buy fresh fruits and vegetables is either too popular for its own good, or it’s underfunded by the state. We suspect both.
The Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) helps people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits – what used to be called food stamps – to buy fresh produce at farmers markets, farm stands and community supported agriculture farm share programs. Several vendors at the Newburyport Winter Farmers Market are part of the program, which not only helps people eat healthy, but supports local farmers and the whole “shop local” idea.
A statement about HIP on the state Department of Transitional Assistance website says simply, “Eating fruits and vegetables each day is important for your health.”
This coming Monday, shoppers who receive public benefits will no longer get that incentive, which allows people to spend $1 to get $2 worth of produce, when it’s bought from a participating farm.
State funds for the program have increased since it began in 2017 with a federal grant. But the $6.5 million budget this year won’t last until the end of June, as it was intended, so the state is halting the program for the winter so there will be money in May and June.
By most accounts this program is a winner, according to a recent CommonWealth magazine story.
“HIP has been tremendously successful,” Winton Pitcoff, director of the Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, told the magazine. “It has demonstrated that there is demand among low-income communities for healthy food ... and it’s demonstrated there’s a market for local foods that hasn’t been tapped.”
A group of state legislators recently wrote to the Department of Transitional Assistance commissioner protesting the suspension of the program and lack of notice, but DTA responded that the suspension is temporary so there’s enough funds for the last two months of the fiscal year.
When discussions about more funding and support for HIP come up on Beacon Hill, lawmakers and policy leaders should be on board. Helping people with limited means eat healthy food, while supporting local farmers, is a great idea that should be nurtured and grown, like an overflowing garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.