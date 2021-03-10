Tourism, the arts and museums comprise major underpinnings of the economy in the northeast part of Massachusetts.
When we’re not mired in a pandemic, the arts and cultural venues and organizations centered in communities such as Salem, Newburyport, Gloucester and a dozen others are the magnets that lure us into town for a concert or play, to see a new art opening or an outdoor theatre production. It’s those things that bring carloads of people from other areas and other states, filling the seats at the Firehouse Center for the Arts or Rockport Music-Shalin Liu Performance Center or queueing up at the Peabody Essex Museum or the Addison Gallery in Andover.
And for every actress on stage there are dozens of people working in the background to set up, build, promote, sell tickets and do the books for the production. For every exhibit at a park visitor center or museum, there are countless people keeping the venue running.
Exactly a year ago, when arts and cultural institutions, museums and music venues had to shut down at the start of the pandemic, this page tried to look ahead at how uncertain and how difficult it might be for many institutions to survive. Many venues eventually moved online with theatre and music productions, virtual art exhibits, Zoom broadcasting of speakers and seminars, and online fundraising, to try to replace at least some of the revenue lost without in-person performances.
Even as more people get vaccinated and the governor slowly loosens some of the limits on public and private gatherings, many organizations must remain shuttered because we are far from the point where even a masked audience would be allowed – or even interested in – filling a theatre or concert hall the way we once did.
There might be some relief for hard-hit workers in the arts and culture arena. State Sen. Edward J. Kennedy, a Lowell Democrat who is chair of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development, filed a bill that calls for setting aside $200 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds for the arts. Kennedy’s action comes as Gov. Charlie Baker proposes a 10% cut in Massachusetts Cultural Council spending.
The money, if this passed muster in the Legislature and governor’s office, would be in a separate account – the Massachusetts Cultural Economic COVID-19 Recovery Fund – administered by the Mass. Cultural Council to help cultural organizations recover from the pandemic.
The fund would be paid through grants to nonprofit and for-profit cultural organizations “that promote excellence, access and diversity in the arts, humanities and interpretive sciences,” to help people who have suffered economic hardship and financial losses.
Michael Bobbitt, the Mass. Cultural Council’s executive director, told State House News Service, “Our once booming, innovative and vibrant cultural sector is in economic crisis.
“One year of closure and cancellations adds up to millions of dollars in lost revenue and income, and thousands of displaced and impacted workers statewide,” he said, with nearly 30,000 employees impacted and 65% of organizations either laying off or planning to lay off, furlough or reduce the hours of employees.
Bobbitt says the state’s nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations reported $588 million in lost revenue since last March. Granted, many business sectors – the restaurant industry, for one – could cite equally staggering revenue losses and thousands of lost jobs. But the COVID-19 relief package from the federal government already targets many of those workers and businesses.
It’s only fair that the arts and cultural economy gets the funding and attention needed for workers struggling to get through a pandemic and back to an arts scene that could see fewer job opportunities and more permanently shuttered venues when this is over.
