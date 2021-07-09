Stephen M. Levesque was, by all counts, a young man who was destined to become a police officer so he could serve his community.
Levesque, a Newburyport native and Bradford resident, achieved his goal, joining the Rowley Police Department, first as a reserve officer in February 2017, then as a full-time patrolman in October 2019.
But in a tragedy that shook his family, friends and fellow police officers to the core, Levesque took his own life early on the morning of June 28. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Thursday, mourned by those who knew him and worked with him, but also by a much large community saddened by the passing of such a young man, at age 26, in such an inexplicable way.
Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas announced Levesque’s death by suicide, posting the somber news on the department’s Facebook page. The statement by the chief talked about suicide and how, too often, it’s not discussed, not acknowledged and how those left behind are left to wonder.
“Many suffer in plain sight, as Stephen did,” Dumas wrote, “leaving us all to live with the questions: ‘What did I miss? What could I have done?’ It is with the blessing of Stephen’s family that we don’t continue to suppress these conversations that need to happen, but rather speak openly.”
Dumas told The Daily News of Newburyport he made the statement public to put the conversation about suicide and mental illness front and center, “where it needs to be, specifically for law enforcement but to all those that suffer.”
Levesque’s family encouraged people to donate in the young officer’s memory to Bluehelp.org, a nonprofit that collects law enforcement suicide data and supports affected families.
Like Bluehelp, the Massachusetts branch of the National Fraternal Order of Police works to ensure officers can get help and be open about asking for it. Rich Shailor, from the Massachusetts branch, said the statistics show the number of police who commit suicide each year, but added that those numbers are likely much higher since many suicides remain unreported.
And when an officer takes his or her own life, the reason often remains a secret forever.
“A loss like that leave so many unanswered questions,” he said.
But Dumas, Levesque’s family and many others have made this tragedy one that can and should be discussed by everyone concerned about depression, stress or mental illness. There are people and support groups ready and willing to listen and provide mental health services.
Dumas summed it up when he wrote, “Stephen’s death is tragic. Let it not be in vain.”
