The cannabis industry in Massachusetts has been growing like, well, a weed since voters legalized the possession, growth and sale of marijuana in 2016. In this great green landscape, pot shops are flowering, cannabis cafes are opening, and the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has cleared the way for services that will deliver marijuana right to your door.
Left unresolved, inexplicably, is how to deal with people who drive while under the influence of marijuana. It’s as illegal as ever, but unlike its alcohol-soaked cousin, the offense of driving while stoned remains ill-defined and difficult to enforce.
Despite Gov. Charlie Baker’s repeated attempts to give the crime structure, and give police tools to assess impairment, rules for driving under the influence of marijuana remain stalled in Beacon Hill. As messy as this issue can be — it is, indeed, more complicated than enforcing drunken driving laws — lawmakers should focus their attention on clearing away the haze that surrounds it.
Baker’s latest effort is a bill that frames driving under the influence of marijuana in the basic way driving under the influence of alcohol is addressed. Drivers suspected of impairment would be made to take a biological test for THC, pot’s psychoactive ingredient, by submitting spit, blood or urine. Refusing a test would lead to a license suspension of at least six months.
Legal limits would be clearer for driving with marijuana out in the open, much the same way one cannot drive a car with an open container of alcohol. Recognizing the ambiguity of what it means to be intoxicated by marijuana — both on the roadside and in court — Baker’s bill calls for more widespread training of police officers who could measure impairment and then be called upon as expert witnesses.
Rather than take up this issue, and pass or modify Baker’s proposed limits, lawmakers have shunted it to that junk closet of inaction and inattention known as legislative study. The bill was so assigned last week, the Boston Globe reports, which is tantamount to government malpractice.
This proposal, languishing in the Legislature for well over a year, may well be stalled by concerns over science. Unlike the basic mechanics of a Breathalyzer test of alcohol impairment, marijuana advocates argue that THC intoxication simply doesn’t work the same way. Its residue lingers in the body long after the intoxicating effects have passed.
But the absence of a perfect tool doesn’t remove the essential safety problem created by people who drive while stoned. Nor has it stopped other states from addressing it. If there’s a better, fairer way of gauging what marijuana impairment looks like, let the Legislature offer it. But don’t kid yourself into believing that’s what lawmakers are doing when they assign this bill to a “study.”
Enforcement is only one facet of this issue. Education is another. Far more people are presumably partaking of pot — either by smoking or eating it — in green Massachusetts. How does a person know when it is and isn’t safe to get behind the wheel of a car after they’ve consumed marijuana, apart from a generalized prohibition? The Cannabis Control Commission has launched a multilayered campaign to remind people not to drive while stoned, but there’s not much nuance in terms of what that looks like.
Here’s hoping most conscientious pot users err on the side of caution. But hoping leaves too much to chance. Understanding what’s acceptable and what isn’t would be far easier with bright-line parameters — like the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content.
Sorting through this issue may be contentious, with pot and civil liberties advocates hovering around its fringes, but settling it for the sake of police, prosecutors, judges and the driving public is an absolute necessity. If Massachusetts is going to grow, sell and consume legal weed, it needs a stronger driving while intoxicated law. The Legislature needs to move quickly to get it done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.