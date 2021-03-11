The Eagle Scout rank, the somewhat rare award in Scouting given as a medal, is only pinned to the uniforms of teenagers who’ve proven themselves as leaders among their peers. For a class of nearly 1,000 girls who officially earned the Eagle rank as of Feb. 8, the standard was higher, though not necessarily for the reasons one might think.
Sure, the girls toppled a deeply entrenched gender barrier en route to earning the award. But they did so with a rare amount of energy.
At its fastest, the path to Eagle is a journey of some 20 months. Most kids spend far longer plodding through Scouting’s ranks, trying various roles within their troops, planning and executing a service project, and earning the requisite 21 badges in Scouting’s essential corpus of first aid, camping, cooking, personal fitness, citizenship and the like.
Consider that these girls were only accepted into the regular Scouting program two years ago, when the 111-year-old organization finally removed a long-held prohibition on female Scouts. Two years later, they’ve achieved its pinnacle. As one Scouting blogger noted, to accomplish as much as they have in this amount of time means they were leaders in the program from the beginning. It means they are both exceptionally motivated and exceptional leaders.
So it’s not especially surprising that stories about these remarkable teens describe people with a passion for serving their communities that is uncommon even among Scouts. In the North of Boston region, they’re represented by Mira Plante of Middleton’s Troop 19, a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School who is studying at Worcester Polytech and is now, officially, an Eagle Scout.
Plante was a longtime member of Girl Scouts Troop 66222 but drifted to the Scouts BSA — the new, more inclusive brand of the Boy Scouts of America — because she saw the “cool things” her brother and his pals were doing, namely building campfires and whittling. Plante’s scoutmaster, Amy Becker, tells staff writer Terry Date she took to it naturally and has since become a role model. “She is one of the most organized people I have met at her age; she sets a goal and creates a plan to make it happen,” says Becker.
As Date chronicles in the Spring edition of Middleton magazine, Plante imagined a project for her Eagle rank that focused on protecting the soil and waterways of her town. She led volunteers in planting long-rooted native species, such as highbush blueberry and sweet goldenrod, and educated people about the importance of soil conservation.
That led to a plan to help pollinators, mainly by convincing neighbors to install “bee hotels” in their yards. This from a teenager who was afraid of bees as a younger child. As the 10th point of the Scout Law commands, a Scout is brave.
Plante, of course, is so much more. A local volunteer admiring her work tells Date it will benefit the town’s ecology for years to come. One can only imagine the trajectory of a teenager who wrote in her Eagle Scout application, posted by the Spirit of America Council, of her aspiration to take on some of society’s most difficult challenges — specifically climate change and gender inequality.
Fortunately she is not the only Eagle Scout in our midst. In 2019, more than 61,000 teenagers in the United States — including 991 in Massachusetts and 173 in New Hampshire — earned the rank that is testament to unusual degrees of determination and vision in youth, as well as their resolve to be of service. They are the very best of that organization. And this year’s class, finally broadened to include teenagers regardless of gender, is more exemplary than ever.
The ascent of Plante and her fellow Eagles should be a point of pride not only for those teenagers, their families and the networks of teachers and friends who around them but for the communities they’ve already done so much to serve.
||||