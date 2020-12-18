Given all we’ve been dealing with for the last 10 months, it’s easy to pass on doing the little things, like making sure your car is completely clear of snow and ice before you hit the highway.
But as two New Hampshire residents learned earlier this week, those little things still mean a lot.
Sixty-year-old Richard Leiter of Derry is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless conduct and negligent driving after snow and ice slid off the box truck he was driving and hit the car behind him, smashing through the windshield and seriously injuring the driver.
The driver of that car, Michael Conroy, 22, of Londonderry. underwent several surgeries in New Hampshire and Boston hospitals to repair the injuries and remove several pieces of glass from both eyes.
Sadly, such incidents -- we wouldn’t call them accidents -- are all too frequent on local roads. Just last year, a 6-year-old Andover girl was seriously injured when snow and ice flew off the roof of a tractor-trailer and through the windshield of her mother’s car.
We could quote you some statistics and advice from AAA here, but it really shouldn’t be necessary. We’ve all been behind a driver who hasn’t fully cleared off their car, and we’ve all felt that moment of blind panic when the snow and ice slams into our windshield, rendering us unable to see.
It’s not just common sense. It’s state law in New Hampshire. Jessica’s Law, to be exact, named for Jessica Smith, who was killed in a crash in 1999. And while Massachusetts doesn’t have a law directly aimed at those who do not clear their vehicles, they do aggressively ticket offending drivers, who face fines between $50 and $200.
Most of us got more than a foot of snow this week, one more annoyance in a long, upsetting year. But we still need to make sure we’re not putting our fellow drivers in danger.
We’ll give one of those drivers the last word.
“Please take two minutes to brush off your car or truck,” Conroy said. “It could literally save a life. It almost took mine.”
