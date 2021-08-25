Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to require that all members of the state’s executive branch be vaccinated against COVID-19 was a bold step for an administration that in recent months has seemed content to settle for half-measures against the virus.
Maybe bold is the wrong word. But it is surely common sense. Vaccination is the surest, safest route out of the morass of the last 18 months.
That clear, hard fact seems to be lost on the leaders of several public employee unions, who have promised to do what they can to derail the mandate, which would apply to roughly 42,000 workers.
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union leaders, in a memo to 3,000 members, said they will seek an injunction against the measure if necessary.
Michael Chervin, president of the state police union, which represents 1,900 people, told the Boston Globe the mandate was a “surprise” and “crudely done.”
And Mark Bernard, executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade that vaccine rules should be negotiated through collective bargaining.
First, it boggles the mind how any vaccine requirement would be considered a surprise. After all, three other constitutional officers — Auditor Suzanne Bump, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Attorney General Maura Healey — announced requirements for their workers weeks ago. And many private businesses are already mandating their employees be vaccinated.
“For me, what it comes down to is making sure as a state that we’re doing everything possible to get people vaccinated to prevent future risk from the virus,” Healey said during an interview with GBH earlier this week. Healey called the mandate “absolutely legal,” and recent court decisions back her up.
To be sure, those unions opposing the mandate are in the minority. Statewide teacher, social worker and nursing unions have all come out in support of mandated vaccines for those they represent. But any legal action threatens to delay a program aimed at saving lives and put not just workers but any citizen coming in contact with them at risk.
“Requiring vaccines for educators and eligible students is a reasonable measure to take for the common good,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said earlier this month, when the union board voted overwhelmingly in favor of a vaccine requirement.
Najimy has it right. More than 18,000 Massachusetts residents — roughly the population of Newburyport — have died over the course of the pandemic. It’s time for holdout unions to act for the common good.