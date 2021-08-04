With a huge smile on her face and a large part of America’s Olympic dreams on her shoulders, Simone Biles accepted her bronze medal in the balance beam final this week, ending what may well be her last Olympics.
This wasn’t the seminal performance Biles had hoped for and certainly not the one many fans believed would happen. But in a week during which she showed fallibility and candor like few athletes have shown, Biles cemented her place in gymnastics history.
It’s a good place to be. For one, a team silver medal and individual bronze gave Biles 32 Olympic and world championship medals, enough to tie Larisa Latynina of the former Soviet Union at the pinnacle of their sport.
But equally important, Biles – like tennis star Naomi Osaka – admitted she isn’t invincible and struggles mightily under the pressure of world class competition. Both of them faced criticism for their decisions to drop out of competitions for their own health. In Biles’s case, her decision meant her teammates wouldn’t be held back because she knew she couldn’t perform at the required high level.
Star athletes have been put on pedestals since the first Olympic Games, and critics and second-guessers have been around at least as long. The star slips out of bounds, blows the extra point, drops the fly ball or misses the game winner at the buzzer. Or, as in Biles’ case, they step away from the winner’s circle because they know in that moment they can’t summon what it takes to be there.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic showed his own fallibility this week when in defeat he smashed his racket on the court and flung the remains up into the empty stands. Unlike Biles, Djokovic opened himself up to legitimate criticism when he then pulled out of the Games, leaving his doubles partner without her own shot at an Olympic medal.
These Games in Japan have brought us amazing demonstrations of speed, skill and endurance, in spite of stands devoid of most spectators because of the pandemic. With those many remarkable Olympic moments we’ve seen more than just the heroics of elite competitors. We’ve seen the struggles that many must overcome and, from time to time, succumb to.
As Biles told the New York Times this week, “At the end of the day, we’re not just entertainment, we’re humans. And I think people forget that.”
