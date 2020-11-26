The four-hour lines at COVID-19 testing sites in Salem this past weekend were a stark reminder that testing efforts in the state have fallen short even as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic stretches toward the winter months.
To be sure, many of the people in line at Salem and other locations across the state were there in search of a negative test before traveling to see friends and relatives at Thanksgiving. That said, long waits and spotty availability for free tests have been the norm since Labor Day. And it is hampering efforts to corral the dozens of mini-outbreaks occurring almost daily across the state like tiny leaks springing from a dam about to burst.
“We’re actually testing very few people in the general population,” said Steve Pagliuca, the Bain Capital co-chair and Boston Celtics co-owner leading the Massachusetts High Tech Council’s COVID-19 response. “It’s far short of the levels being recommended to stop the spread.”
And it is becoming increasingly clear that state and local health officials don’t know where all the outbreaks are coming from. That is a shift from the early days of the pandemic, when the path of infection could be traced to a Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston in January.
An outbreak like the one that began at the Biogen conference and spread to an estimated 20,000 people is relatively easy to trace. A thousand small gatherings of family and friends that affect a handful of people are much more difficult to predict and surround.
“Unless you have some major outbreak — like a super-spreading event where a lot of people are giving you the same story — it’s extremely difficult to figure out where transmission is happening, and that’s actually one of the reasons why the epidemic will probably never be fully stopped,” Dr. Abraar Karan of Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the Boston Globe earlier this week. “You’ll always have a trickle of cases ongoing at small levels.”
One way to slow that trickle to a stop — as close to a stop as possible, anyway — is to ramp up testing, especially of people who aren’t showing signs they have contracted COVID-19. A lot of people who have contracted — and can spread — the coronavirus simply don’t know it yet.
While the state has several free “Stop the Spread” testing sites set up across the state, they aren’t nearly enough to do the job. The city of Salem, to its credit, stepped in to offer free tests for its residents over the past several days after its state site was overwhelmed. But other population centers — like Peabody, which is a high-risk “red” community — don’t have state sites.
Cape Cod does not have a Stop the Spread site at all, leading lawmakers and health officials there to call it a “testing desert.” Residents looking to get tested in Barnstable County need medical authorization, or can go to the one pharmacy in Hyannis that offers tests during limited hours, as long as you have insurance.
The scattershot approach has meant the state has generally averaged about 70,000 tests a day, when health experts estimate about 500,000 will be needed daily to keep the virus in check, even with a vaccine on the horizon.
“Not having that everyday testing, that free testing has just really provided a roadblock and it makes it difficult with trying to get these things under control,” Sean O’Brien, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment, told the State House News Service.
There is capacity. Labs across the country are processing about half as many tests as they could be every week. And there are a number of tests available, from less expensive antigen tests to gold standard PCR tests. But the state needs to get those tests in front of its residents. It’s not going to happen if an asymptomatic resident of, for example, Wenham, needs to travel to Salem and wait in line for hours for a test.
It’s not like the state doesn’t have good examples to draw on. It has plans to supply local schools with tens of thousands of tests next month, and local colleges and universities have shown how a vigorous, convenient and free testing program can help keep outbreaks to a minimum. It is past time to build on those successes.