Sometimes it’s hard to stick with COVID-19 behavior protocols.
Many people might relate to leaving the house without a mask and turning around to retrieve one when the light bulb went on in their head. Or chatting with a neighbor on a street corner and realizing you’ve both edged closer -- too close -- for safe conversations.
Everyone has grown weary of the pandemic – there’s even a new phrase, “pandemic fatigue” – and what, for some, have become habits, for others are a continuing annoyance.
But there are frequent lessons about the potential consequences of letting our collective guard down. Rapidly rising rates of COVID-19 infections in the Midwest and Great Plains show the risk of opening too many schools and businesses without serious enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing. And downright reckless disregard for the danger of gathering in large groups arises from stories about hundreds of infections stemming from a big wedding in Maine, large church services in other states and the infamous annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that appears to have served as a super-spreader event for America’s heartland.
There is reckless behavior, and there’s carelessness, when a person is aware of the dangers and usually takes precautions, but ends up testing positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms. Even that circumstance can have big repercussions.
Last week, for example, a co-director of the Newbury Food Pantry, based in the First Parish Church, found out she had been near a person who tested positive. Given the fact that many volunteers help haul and sort food that is picked up weekly at the church to feed anywhere from 200-300 people, the potential number of contacts was a major concern. With that in mind, the co-director, Jane Merrow, shut down the food distribution for last Friday and this coming Friday, on the recommendation of the Newbury Board of Health.
The details about the person Merrow was in contact aren’t known. But it’s an example of how possible exposure has to be treated seriously, which Merrow and the local health officials did. In this case the sequence of events affected hundreds of people involved in the food distribution and those who rely on that food.
We all must stay aware, follow safe practices and realize that a careless move can impact far more people than we know.
