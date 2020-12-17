Anyone looking for evidence of the continued divide between the housing have and have-nots on the North Shore need only look at the news of the last few days.
The Warren Group reported Tuesday that sales of single-family homes in the last month jumped by nearly 25% when compared to November of 2019. The median sale price was up as well, increasing 17.6%, the real estate tracking group reported.
To be sure, the real estate market took a beating when the COVID-19 shutdowns first hit. Sales were down between 14% and 30% between April and June before a busy summer. Last month, the state recorded a record 5,773 sales.
And it’s not just a rebound — it’s an actual improvement over last year. According to the Warren Group, single-family home sales through November are up 1.5% over the first 11 months of 2019. The median single-family home sale price in 2020 is $445,000, an 11.3% increase compared to last year.
“Buyers are taking advantage of rock-bottom interest rates and the ability to work from home to set their sights on communities further and further from their offices now that community is less of a factor for many prospective buyers,” Tim Warren, the Warren Group CEO, told State House News Service.
Working from home, of course, is not an option for the service workers we rely on to keep our grocery stores, daycares and garages open during the pandemic. Many retail stores and restaurants cut back on staffing or closed for good as the pandemic stretched from summer into fall, leaving thousands with no job but looming rent payments.
Massachusetts has seen a steady increase in eviction filings over the last two months, since Gov. Charlie Baker ended the state’s emergency ban on such practices. A federal eviction ban is set to expire Dec. 31.
The state trial court system has received almost 2,000 new rent-related residential eviction filings since Oct. 17, when Baker lifted the ban. Almost 400 of those were filed in Essex County.
A case filing doesn’t mean a family is about to be evicted, and can often be the first step in helping people get rental assistance. But as COVID-19’s second wave threatens to stretch deep into 2021, and as expanded unemployment benefits and other assistance seem destined to run out, the news isn’t good for those who were struggling to afford housing even before the pandemic began.
“It’s a bleak situation getting further and further bleaker and moving into a crisis situation as this all mounts up,” said Lew Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network.
Other advocates noted that eviction filings have been prevalent in communities already hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is not a coincidence,” Andrea Park, a housing attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, told the Boston Globe. “These are places with a lot of vulnerable people. They work service jobs. Maybe they don’t speak English. They’re dealing with a lot.”
The state has been slow to help. The Baker administration set aside roughly $100 million for the Rental Assistance for Families in Transition. But only a fraction of that money has made it to families facing eviction, as administrators report case backlogs lasting months.
“Precious little of those funds are reaching the families that the RAFT program is intended to protect,” the advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights wrote in a Dec. 10 letter to the Baker administration. “Since April, only 5,169 households have received $15.5 million in aid.” Meanwhile, the case backlog hovers around 8,000.
“Not only is the backlog immense, applicants are left in the dark as to the status of their applications,” the group wrote in calling for a 10-day turnaround on funding requests, as landlords who know a tenant will be receiving the aid sometime soon will often delay or cancel eviction proceedings.
Surely the state, almost a year into the pandemic, can do better than it has.
We don’t begrudge anyone the ability to buy or sell their homes these days. For many, it’s part of the American dream. But too many of our neighbors facing a nightmare are waiting too long for a helping hand.
||||