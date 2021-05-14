As sometimes happens in the murky legislative process, there’s a 1974 law on the books in Massachusetts that bans people of a certain age who are adopted from accessing their birth records.
Birth certificates for adopted children born between July 17, 1974, and Jan. 1, 2008, are sealed. If you were born before or after those dates you can get a copy of your birth certificate when you turn 18.
At the time the law passed, legislators said they were trying to protect parents who had expected confidentiality when they placed a child for adoption.
Today, that ban seems very unfair on its face, preventing people from finding out who their parents are, tracing their genealogy and, in some cases, being able to identify genetic traits that could indicate a person is likely to develop a disease, as shown through family history.
Last July the House passed a version of the bill but it did not come up for a vote in the Senate. This should be the year both chambers change the law to open up birth records for adoptees who turn 18, no matter when they were born.
Rep. Sean Garballey, D-Arlington, who with his twin brother was adopted, filed the most recent bill with Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer. Garballey said he believes everyone should be able to access information about themselves.
“To me this is about vital records,” Garballey told State House News Service. “It’s about your identity and in Massachusetts we have three types of citizens – citizens who were not adopted and they have their original birth certificate, that identity that says who they are; those who are adopted and can get access to their original birth certificate; and those who are adopted but can’t get access because they were born within that 33-year gap.”
Lawmakers say the arrival of the pandemic got in the way of the Senate passing the bill last year but this year should be different. If any of them need to be convinced the current law is unfair to a specific group of adoptees, they only have to listen to testimony from those who face this roadblock.
This birth certificate “lockout” needs to be unlocked so people in that 33-year cohort, who are adopted, can get their questions answered and fill in important gaps in their life stories.
