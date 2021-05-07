Restoring the bald eagle population to healthy numbers in Massachusetts has been a decades-long project. The bird was once all but wiped out in the Bay State and the rest of the country thanks to the widespread used of the pesticide DDT in the 1950s and ‘60s.
After the federal government banned DDT in 1972, the eagle enjoyed a slow but steady comeback, aided in Massachusetts by a repopulation program led by the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and Mass Audubon. Today, there are roughly 80 pairs of territorial bald eagles in Massachusetts.
Sadly, that doesn’t mean the population is safe. A bald eagle nesting along the Charles River died in March after ingesting a rodenticide, either directly or by eating an animal that had ingested the poison itself.
The so-called second-generation anticoagulants prevent blood from clotting normally, which results in a fatal hemorrhage. They are far more toxic than first-generation rat poisons.
The poisons are regulated by the federal government and restricted for commercial use by licensed pest control workers -- at least on paper. While their sale is not allowed in stores, the poisons are readily available online and can be sold by the bucketful to anyone with a credit card and a mailing address.
“Secondary poisoning has been documented in birds of prey like hawks and owls, as well as foxes, bobcats and coyotes,” the wildlife division said in a statement. “While bald eagles primarily eat fish, they are opportunistic foragers that feed on a variety of animals and are known to scavenge or prey on small mammals.”
And you can add house pets like cats and dogs to the list of animals put in danger by haphazard use of the highly toxic poison.
Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering legislation that, while not calling for an outright ban of the product, would better regulate its use. Under the proposal from state Rep. Jim Hawkins, an Attleboro Democrat, the state would be required to monitor their use and mandate that pest control companies educate consumers about them. Colleges and public schools would also have to disclose whether they use rodenticides.
It’s a modest first step that deserves support -- as long as the state’s monitoring role includes online sales.
“These are poisons and they should be regulated better,” Kara Holmquist, state director of the Humane Society of the United States told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. We agree.
