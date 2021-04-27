It seems like yesterday we were scrambling like teenagers buying concert tickets to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination. Today the reluctance of some people to get the shot -- by choice -- is such that one governor is promising $100 savings bonds to lure people ages 16 to 35 into vaccination clinics.
“Vaccine hesitancy,” as it’s called, is understandable. There was the fast approval of three COVID-19 shots now available in the U.S., and a recent pause on giving Johnson & Johnston vaccines in order to reaffirm their safety, to consider. But reluctance also threatens the public health. Allowing the coronavirus to fester leaves open the possibility not only of illness and death, but of its mutation into more dangerous, vaccine-resistant strains.
Anywhere between 60% and 90% of the population needs vaccination in order to vanquish the virus. We’re well short of that. About 29% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 42% has at least one dose.
Even so, there are discouraging reports from around the country that the rush of people to get the jab is slowing. Some states are even closing mass-vaccination sites. A federal survey released this month shows deep pockets of vaccine hesitancy in the South and Midwest. In West Virginia, where nearly one-third of the population is either “probably” or “definitely” uninterested in getting a shot, Gov. Jim Justice is trying to entice participation with savings bonds.
We’ll be glad we live here in New England. The national survey found the least amount of vaccine resistance in Massachusetts and Vermont, where about 10% of those asked said they “probably” or “definitely” would not get their shots.
Within Massachusetts, where more than 34% are fully vaccinated, our region is a leader: Six of 10 cities and towns with the highest vaccination rates are north of Boston -- West Newbury (45%); Topsfield (45%); Newburyport (44%); and Marblehead, Lynnfield and Swampscott (all 43%).
This is no time to let up on vaccinations, here or elsewhere, especially in neighborhoods where barriers to getting this important medicine are higher because of income or lack of health insurance. We applaud efforts like the just-approved regional vaccine center at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center. As Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said, the center will make us “stronger and safer as a region” -- something all of us should be able to get behind.
