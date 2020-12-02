At some point next year, many residents from the region will starting slipping back into their cars or standing on the commuter rail platform to resume the trek to their workplaces in Greater Boston.
The pandemic forced a major shift to remote work, of course; large numbers of people who have been able to make that transition might decide, with their employers’ consent, to keep telecommuting for most, if not all, of the work week.
Not everyone can continue working remotely. A recent survey by A Better City points to a desire by a fair percentage of employed people to return to the office, store, restaurant, classroom or lab, because being on location makes sense for many types of work. That survey of about 4,000 workers focused heavily on the inner suburbs of Greater Boston and pinpointed employment hubs such as Kenmore Square, the South End and Boston’s Seaport District with its questions.
Keeping those factors in mind, it’s still illuminating the survey found that 60% of those questioned said they “teleworked” every day during the pandemic, 17% worked remotely a few times each week and only 15% said they never worked remotely.
The survey also found that “despite now having widespread experience with telework, only 21% of respondents said they would like to telework every day after their workplaces fully reopen.”
If most people want to return to the office or shop, how will they get there? The same survey said a majority of them will drive alone to work, shunning public transportation or carpooling. That’s not good news for the environment or for anyone who joins the long lines of cars that could soon fill our highways again. Remember the gridlock heading south on I-93 or the stop-and-go slog on I-495 a year ago? All that could return before you know it.
Couple the trend toward solo commuting by car with news that the MBTA is proposing major cuts in spending on subway improvements and commuter rail schedules – including elimination of some weekend trains – and we will be taking a big step in the wrong direction.
Now is not the time to stop spending on improvements to public transportation. Cutting funding for subway and rail line improvements in response to the pandemic-induced drop in fare revenue is short-sighted. It won’t happen overnight, but after widespread vaccination against the coronavirus, many employers will gear up again and move to get most people working again. Many of those people use public transportation, and many more of them should — if the alternative is solo car commuting.
Many respondents to the survey said they could be lured to public transit and away from driving alone through incentives, including free or reduced MBTA passes (45% agreed) or carpool incentives (22% agreed). Disincentives could work as well, with 42% of those who responded agreeing that congestion pricing or imposing tolls on single-occupancy vehicles might keep them out of their cars. An equal number said increased parking fees could steer them away from driving alone into Greater Boston.
The economic blow of the pandemic and fears that people won’t return to their former subway or commuter rail-riding habits are also putting a damper on efforts to build more transit-oriented housing. One good example of that housing is One Boston Way, a five-story, 76-unit apartment building under construction next to the Newburyport commuter rail station. The developer has plans for another such building at the same location, which also abuts the Clipper City Rail Trail, an easy walk or bike ride to downtown Newburyport. Cuts in MBTA improvements and the frequency of trains could put a crimp in plans for similar developments in eastern Massachusetts that aim to have employees living near handy and practical public transportation.
Public transit advocates and anyone concerned about the environmental damage that comes with thousands of vehicles clogging highways every morning need to beat the drum for sustained spending by the MBTA. Improving the MBTA, coupled with incentives to lure rail riders back — and keep them out of their cars — should be the path we take in Massachusetts.
