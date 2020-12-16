Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.