The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization found that if food wastage were a country, its emissions would be third in the world. As pollution continuously grows into a bigger threat, the climate conversation must include solutions to food waste's consequences.
Shockingly, Pennsylvania State University found that U.S. school cafeterias waste more food than those in other developed countries. 530,000 tons — over a billion pounds — of food waste goes into landfills each year from American public schools. Once food enters a landfill, the damage is irreparable.
So as a high school freshman in April of 2021, I was inspired to begin a composting program at my school. More than a year later — with the help of a town administrator, community members, staff, and my peers — the program began.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), provides a hierarchy of how environmentally-sound food disposal options are. The ranking is as follows from best to worst: source reduction, feeding the hungry, feeding animals, industrial repurposing, composting, and landfills/incineration.
While donations, animal feeding, and industrial-use are all good options; for legal and practical reasons, they are not major solutions for public schools. While the 2018 amendment to the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act allows schools to give away food now, only still-packaged and certain fresh foods are permitted. This restriction is necessary for the safety of recipients. However, considering that the majority of food waste in public schools comes from students throwing out served, but uneaten food and kitchens disposing of opened, but not depleted food trays; donating would be great in spirit but limited in impact.
That leaves us three options: source reduction, composting, and landfills. Source reduction is absolutely necessary, and there is a long fight ahead of us to ensure that we make use of all the food we source. However, no matter how low we can get food waste levels to be, there will always be some. There is no better solution than composting.
ExtraFood, an organization fighting hunger in Marin County, reported that “every 100 pounds of food waste in our landfills sends 8.3 pounds of methane into the atmosphere.” More than 1 billion pounds of public school food waste emits over 45,000 tons of methane every single year. The EPA estimates that methane is 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide, making food waste a considerable environmental concern.
On the other hand, when food waste is composted, those emissions are essentially eliminated. As the EPA explains, part of the composting process called aerobic decomposition prevents methane from being produced since “methane-producing microbes are not active in the presence of oxygen”.
There are also many benefits to composting that go beyond the environment. Public schools are often pinching every penny, and composting programs save schools money. Composting companies sell their naturally well-fertilized soil to farmers, landscapers, and individuals and families building personal gardens. As a result, the price they charge for waste pick-ups is often cheaper than what public schools — or any organizations — are already paying for their trash.
Saving money is such a major part of composting that the EPA’s success stories page for composting programs includes many examples of cost reductions in addition to emissions savings. EcoCycle estimates that schools that compost save 30% or more on hauling costs and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency confirms that many schools will experience “net cost savings”.
The process I took to start a composting program was not easy or short, but ultimately I was able to accomplish my goal. I am privileged to live in a coastal suburb of Boston where, perhaps as expected, environmentalism is a popular attitude among residents. But even then, it took countless meetings, over a year of back-and-forth with staff, raising money, constant social media advocacy, being a two-time panelist on the town waste committee, attending a late-night school board meeting, an incredible amount of time, and a final push from the passionate town facilities director Max Kasper to make it happen. I am extraordinarily grateful for Max Kasper’s hard work; as well as Superintendent Angelakis, Principal Mr. Kohut, and Assistant Principal Mr. Norkun enabling me to be a leader through their support and mentorship.
Most importantly though, the effort worked.
Composting is both the fiscally and environmentally smart way to dispose of food waste in our public schools. We got Swampscott High School and soon, the other public schools in town will follow. The rest of the county and state are next. The country should be too.
Hesitance to adopt composting programs is running an emissions bill the world cannot afford to pay. It’s time to close the tab.
Sam Snitkovsky is a rising junior and the current student vice president of Swampscott High School. As the organizer of multiple cleanups and the founder of his school’s composting program, he is a member of the American Conservation Coalition.