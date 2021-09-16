New regulations from the National Marine Fisheries Service designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from deadly fishing gear used in the U.S. lobster and crab fisheries fall short and continue to put whales at risk of deadly fishing entanglements.
In development since 2017, the new rule calls for increasing the number of traps per buoy, requiring “weak rope,” and prohibiting some entangling gear during certain seasons, among other things. Weak rope may allow adult whales to break free if they exert enough force but will continue the cycle of entanglements and will not effectively move fishing away from areas where North Atlantic right whales are expected or seen. We must do more for these rare whales so they don’t become the first large whale species to go extinct in the Atlantic Ocean in centuries.
As a recreational sailor and fisherman in New England waters, I’ve seen firsthand the tragic impact that inadequate protections and lack of enforcement can have on marine life. It’s clear that the situation facing North Atlantic right whales is dire. With only around 360 whales remaining, they are slipping closer to extinction every year due to human causes. Entanglements in fishing gear and collisions with vessels — both of which are preventable — are killing these whales.
Around one in four North Atlantic right whales are entangled in fishing gear from the United States and Canada each year, and about 83% of all North Atlantic right whales have been entangled at least once. Ropes have been seen wrapped around North Atlantic right whales’ mouths, fins, tails and bodies, which slow them down; make it difficult for them to swim, reproduce, and feed; and can cause death. Overreliance on weak rope, designed to break with the strength of an adult whale, is insufficient because it continues to put calves and juveniles at risk of death by entanglement while continuing to cause stress to adults that become entangled.
The new rules on lobster and crab fishing gear designed to reduce North Atlantic right whale entanglements must be strengthened with more effective measures, such as predictive and reactive time-area management, effective monitoring, and clear incentives to use new alternatives like ropeless gear. Proven management tools that will reduce risk and move fishing gear away from areas where right whales are aggregating are available, yet the federal government did not incorporate these tools. The new rules leave the whales vulnerable and threaten their future, as well as the future of the U.S. lobster and crab fisheries, which could be curtailed and lose access to important domestic and international markets if North Atlantic right whales are not protected.
The future of this species is in the government’s hands, and as it stands, these rules paint a grim outlook. The administration must strengthen these measures with additional regulations and a commitment to enforcement in order to prevent extinction, before it’s too late for these majestic whales off our coast. Even a single human-caused death a year threatens this species’ chances of survival.
We need to see change that can actually make a difference and help this species recover — not weak, watered-down measures that won’t move the needle for these critically endangered whales. We can recover this species, but it will take impactful, strong regulations to keep deaths below one per year — the level the National Marine Fisheries Service says is needed to support recovery. As a sailor and fisherman, I am calling on my government to strengthen protections for North Atlantic right whales before we lose them forever.
Rob Howie is a Sailors for the Sea skipper in Marblehead, where he oversees ocean sustainability advocacy for green boating, clean regattas, and protecting marine habitats within range of almost 3,000 recreational and commercial boats.