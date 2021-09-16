To the editor:
We were saddened and angered to learn of the treatment of Dr. Kenann McKenzie, Beverly School Committee member, by two members of the Beverly community at the Sept. 8 meeting. Dr. McKenzie’s placement on the committee and qualifications for the committee were unfairly questioned. These comments were racially charged, as Dr. McKenzie is the only committee member of color, who was routinely called “she” and pointed at rather than addressed by name. It was assumed the school’s director of opportunity, access and equity, Dr. Andre Morgan, appointed her to the position rather than that she was appointed independently by the School Committee and City Council following city charter procedure, based on her own merits.
These Beverly community members also spoke against teaching Beverly school children “critical race theory.” While much misinformation has been circulating on CRT, we understand that this theory at its core originated in the legal community and is a theoretical framework for teaching how racial disparities persist in a systematic way. CRT is not taught in Beverly schools. We support the School Committee’s racial-justice-based curriculum resolution that acknowledges racial disparities in the Beverly public school system and endeavors to bring about a more just and inclusive community.
Each of the faith traditions we represent calls us to love one another and not to fear those who are different from ourselves. We believe that this is not only a solid ethic for faith but also for our community as a whole. We appreciate your support of Dr. McKenzie as a person and well-qualified leader as well as your desire to encourage our children to be prepared for the world in which they live that is ever more diverse by pursuing love and justice rather than fear and hate.
Rev. Valerie Doering Crusman, Pilgrim Church
Rev. Annie Belmer, Galilee Christian Church Ministries
Rabbi Alison Adler, Temple B’nai Abraham
The Rev. Canon Timothy Clayton, Trinity North Shore
Rev. Dr. Gail Cantor, Endicott College Interfaith Chaplain
Nancy Coffey, North Shore Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Rev. Manuel P. Faria III, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Brynn Harrington, Highrock North Shore
Rev. Julie Flowers, First Baptist Church in Beverly
Rev. Mollie Clark, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship,
Emilia Phillips, MD Representative of Baha’i Faith, Greater Beverly
Rev. Dr. Gregory Carmer, Church In The Cove
Rev. Lisa W. Stedman, Second Congregational Church United Church of Christ
The Beverly Multi-Faith Coalition