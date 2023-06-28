To the editor:
I live in Lynn and don’t get a chance to look at The Salem News on a regular basis.
I wonder if you have any updates as far as the Bridge Street closure. I still can’t imagine that it will take over five years to fix/replace that bridge. I realize that it is a swing bridge and this complicates things. But five years?
I don’t live in Beverly, but I would use that bridge a lot, shuffling Beverly grandchildren around. And heaven forbid when the Kernwood Bridge is open! I would like to see a warning sign on Bridge Street and North Street in Salem that the Kernwood Bridge is opening! Perhaps you could mention this to the people in charge. There are intersections where prior to them signs indicated “Red Light Ahead”, if they can do that, it can be done for the drawbridge!
I would contact someone at the MassDOT, but I don’t know where to begin.
Bill Reilly,
Lynn