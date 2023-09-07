To the editor:
Dave Olson’s “a stack of Oreo cookies” piece on his wife Deb’s early onset Alzheimer’s (Salem News, Sept. 4) is quite simply one of the most beautiful love letters ever penned.
Bob Baker,
Marblehead
