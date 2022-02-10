To the editor:
As Brian T. Watson opined in is Feb. 2 column, "Dear Republican readers," “...the Republican side of things is responsible for a level of disinformation — both quantitatively and qualitatively — that is far more threatening”.
What Mr. Watson fails to acknowledge is that it takes two to tangle! If you go back in time to the ‘60s and '70s, the distribution of voters political opinion was statistically normal – big hump in the middle and skinny tails at both left and right extremes. Now, when you plot that curve, you get a double hump distribution with lots at the far left and lots at the far right and very few voters in the middle!
The net result is anybody in the middle gets attacked from both sides. Or as Jim Hightower explains ”The middle of the road is for yellow lines and dead armadillos.”
Ray Diallo has a better analysis. The two parties are “fighting for control (rather compromise according to the rules)."
The current situation:
-- Massive debt (greater than $30 trillion) that’s not being invested in enterprises that will earn the money to pay the interest and eventually retire the bonds.
-- Growing disparity in both wealth and income -- according to the IRS, 47% don’t earn enough to pay income tax.
-– A shrinking middle class (Average gross income between $50,000 and $1 million) pays the most -- 71%.
-- Severe economic shock.
– Jobs and industries lost to offshoring just to lower labor cost; campaigning against fossil fuels that drives up cost of everything from home heating and air conditioning to transportation (personal and trucking), further exacerbated by excessive lock-downs against COVID and its hidden academic impact on the current generation of students.
In Mr. Diallo’s studies this fits into stage five of six in the cycle that has previously led to civil wars.
So Mr. Watson and his ilk who are beating the drums and pointing fingers are worse than counterproductive!
George Binns
Beverly