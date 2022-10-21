To the editor:
To the MassDOT: Last year I had to sell my family home in Beverly and could find no affordable house in Beverly so I bought a nice home in Salem. The new home in Salem is only 10 minutes from my work and church and only 12 minutes from my doctor and grocery store. Then MassDOT closed the Hall-Whitaker Bridge. Now you plan to also close the Kenwood Bridge. Finally, you plan to open two new bridges by 2035. This is my formal request to be the first person to drive from my house in Salem back to my home city of Beverly by going over the two wonderful new bridges. By the way, in 2035 I will be 104 years old.
Patricia Danielson,
Salem