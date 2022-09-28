To the editor:
In reference to “Councilor seeks 3-story limit on new buildings,” in The Salem News, Sept. 21: Thank you, Councilor St. Hilaire!
I’m gratified that someone in the Beverly city government has shown some foresight in protecting the charm of downtown Beverly. Most citizens, including myself, agree that certain sections of the downtown landscape need a “face-lift”, but 5-story face-lifts are excessive and will ruin the character of Cabot Street forever.
Beverly already has a number of “high-rises” on Rantoul Street, and we don’t need more on Cabot. Councilor St. Hilaire’s concerns for quality of life, public safety, traffic etc. are spot on. I urge all Beverly residents who care about protecting our downtown to contact their respective councilors in support of Councilor St. Hilaire’s proposal.
Rick Grandoni,
Beverly