To the editor:
Last Sunday, June 11, was a fabulous day at Dane Street Beach in Beverly and the 14th Run for the Beach 5K in support of Salem Sound Coastwatch. We had more than 400 registered participants — a new record for this beloved annual race. We want to thank all the runners, walkers, and families that came out to support the mission of Salem Sound Coastwatch — to protect and improve the environmental quality of Salem Sound and its watershed.
We also want to thank our loyal and generous sponsors, without whose financial support this event would not be possible: A. Lichelle Aldana DDS, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), Anchor Pub & Grille, Banville Optical, Beverly Animal Natural Health Center, BMC, Bobrek Engineering and Construction, Clement Desjardins Insurance Agency, Coastal Windows and Exteriors, Correnti & Darling LLP, CSL, Glen Urquhart School, JM Electrical, N. Granese and Sons, New England Civil Engineering, Pumel Enterprises, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, Seagrass, Seaboard Products, ViewCrew Window Washing, Undersea Divers, Village Tavern, Winter Island Yacht Yard.
Thank you for caring for our environment and community!
And finally, we would like to thank our network of committed volunteers who participated in this event. Volunteerism in the service of Salem Sound is very active, important, and greatly appreciated. Our entire community benefits from the time and talents of our volunteers.
Martha Bednarz,
Salem Sound Coastwatch