To the editor: Having the characteristics of a tough drill instructor, mentor, and friend, Beverly Harborhaster Daniel McPherson propelled more than 30 young people to advance from a temporary job with the harbormaster to careers in public safety.
Since 1995, high school and college students aspiring to save lives would seek internships and jobs with the Beverly Harbormaster. Yet instead of patrol boats, McPherson initially assigned many the unpleasant duty of disposing of sewage environmentally with the pump-out boats, said Beverly police Sgt. Edward Hathon, instilling the importance of every task to the overall mission.
A visionary, McPherson saw the potential in everyone and everything. With lots of elbow grease, Dan transformed multiple dilapidated military surplus boats into an operable sea-worthy fleet, saving taxpayer money in the process, reported Sgt. Michael Henebury. Likewise, through earnest efforts and great care, he changed ragtag groups of young people into highly trained and motivated teams whose friendships endure today.
As people rose through the ranks to patrol and enforce safe boating laws, McPherson would emphasize responsibility with power. Seek to understand and address why people are not adhering to the law so real change occurs instead of just blanket punitive actions. “I continue to use this valuable lesson as a Beverly police officer,” stated Erik Abrahamson.
Always at the ready, McPherson and his team saved lives and aided boaters in distress during rough seas or boat fires. Instead of haphazardly reacting, he taught us to respond strategically, expressed Officer Michael Broderick, helping calm and support people during their worst moments.
McPherson emphasized the importance of community and giving back by supporting Lobster Boat races, arranging for Santa’s visit on fishing boats, and decades of coaching youth soccer. Mayor Michael Cahill said Dan had a heart for service and empowering people.
McPherson died on Jan. 7. Yet, for over 30 firefighters and police officers serving today, his lesson of responsibility, integrity, and leadership will remain within them, expressed Officer Ryan Knight.
Mark Foster and The friends of Dan McPherson Beverly