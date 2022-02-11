To the editor: The Feb. 9 piece “City Council rejects Indigenous land recognition statement” revealed how much further the Beverly City Council needs to go to in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Beverly.
With three new members and one returning former member, the new Council has the opportunity to build on achievements of its predecessors. That group helped form the Beverly Human Rights Committee, declared racism a public health emergency and created a new city director for diversity, equity and inclusion. Abu Toppin has elevated these issues inside City Hall and across our community. He strongly supported the rule change along with the Human Rights Committee and many other concerned citizens.
Councilors who opposed the rule change should reflect on the message sent when those they empowered to advise the city and council see their advice ignored when it comes to making a small but important change. Council President Julie Flowers, who initiated this proposal, and Councilors Bowen, Feldman, Houseman and Rand get this.
The council remains a majority white, male body representing a diverse community whose lived experience is quite different from theirs. When those of different color, culture, upbringing and circumstance come before the council to get business licenses improved, ask for changes in city policies or services, or merely to share their views, a land recognition statement would symbolize that our new Council acknowledges and values the perspectives that reflect experience that may be different from their own – a big step forward in making ours a welcoming community.
Neil Levine Beverly