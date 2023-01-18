To the editor:
Given the recently revealed lies made by the newly elected New York Rep. George Santos, it is clear that he is not appropriately described by his name, which, when translated from Spanish, means saints or holy. He deceived the people of Long Island into voting for him by fabricating his educational background, claiming to have attended an elite high school, the Horace Mann School, and subsequently graduating from Baruch University. From there, he claims to have worked for Goldman-Sachs, and Citigroup. As discovered by the New York Times, all of these achievements are false and he has lied in making them. In addition, questions have arisen about the ways in which his campaign was financed and whether he inappropriately used his campaign funds for personal expenses, misrepresenting his spending, and hiding the true sources of his campaign funds. In addition, he is also in trouble overseas. In Brazil, he has been charged with fraud, in connection with an incident in 2008 involving a stolen checkbook.
In response to all these lies and accusations, a large number of his congressional colleagues, both Democratic and Republican, have called for him to resign his new seat and stated that they will not work with him if he does not do so. He has responded to these calls, whether from colleagues or the press, by saying, "I will not."
This is not the sort of man from whom the people of New York should expect honest and trustworthy service as their representative in Congress. If he continues to refuse to resign, he must be expelled for his violation of congressional ethics. We cannot allow such slippery fingers to maintain any hold on the political controls of this country.
Edward P. McMorrow,
Beverly