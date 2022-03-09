To the editor: It is too bad that The Salem News failed to send a reporter to cover the standing room only meeting of the Ryal Side Civic Association at the Ayers School last Tuesday evening. The mayor tried his best to convince those present that this planned “Bass River Overlay” was a good thing.
This despite many questions and statements from the people. Some questions were:
1. Why is this being hurried through and must be passed in a months time?
2. Have traffic studies been done?
3. Have parking concerns been addressed?
4. Is there sufficient infrastructure, ie water?
5. Is there soil contamination? The river is contaminated, as was the area where the ball park was built and Stop & Shop. Consider the current mess that is from the former Varian site.
6. Can the schools absorb new students?
7. Will the “housing” be affordable?
8. Will the housing be condos or apartments, for renters or buyers?
9. The building itself is offensive at six stories, a huge wall.
Most of the questions were not answered but there was a volume of double talk; a lot of it was based on “data” that no one really knew where it came from.
Again, it seems the city is missing a golden opportunity to purchase this land and turn it into an area the public can enjoy. Lastly, will the current residents derive any benefit from this improvement? No one in attendance last night seemed to think so.
Christine Beote Beverly