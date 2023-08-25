To the editor:
The Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund held its 8th annual golf outing/fundraising event on Aug. 12. It was a picture-perfect day for golf and a fundraising party. The winning foursome was Kevin Daly, Jerry Parisella, Kevin MacKenzie and Brendan MacKenzie.
Paul was our class president at Beverly High from 1978 to 1981 and was a great friend and inspiration to many. Sadly, Paul passed away at his home in Kentucky in 2014. In his honor, this fund was formed to assist deserved seniors with the costs of higher education. In 2018, we expanded the fund to help local charities such as Ellis Square Friends, Timmy’s Angels, Friends of Beverly Animals, Northeast Animal Shelter, Beverly Bootstraps and Spear Post 331.
We are pleased to announce our four scholarship winners for 2023: Brianna Chisholm, Claire Patch, Michael Candolora and Noah Guanci. Since the fund’s inception, we have awarded $72,500 to our 24 winners, as well as over $50,000 to local charities and families in need.
With any successful fundraising event, it starts with our sponsors. We’d like to thank the following businesses for their support: Al Alie Construction, Badger Island Pizza, Casual Catering/Super Sub, The Hawthorne Hotel, Ellis Square Friends, Joe’s On A Roll, Nicks Pizza of Beverly, Paula’s Hair Salon, Pingree School, SMB Services, Timmy’s Angels, Turner Hill Country Club and Wenham Country Club.
Next up for the fund is the 4th Annual Trivia Night to benefit the Friends of Beverly Animals. This fun-filled event will take place on Sept. 9 at The Franco-American Club in Beverly. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the trivia contest begins at 7:30 p.m. The top three teams will win cash prizes. We have many silent auction and raffle items to bid on. Dinner will once again be provided by Casual Catering. For more information, please visit www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org.
Jim Lucas,
Paul Ramsdell Memorial
Scholarship Fund,
Beverly