To the editor:
The Salem City Council is considering a ban on right-on-red turns at stop lights (“Right-on-red debate starts hot in Salem”, April 17). Despite its good intentions, such a ban would anger more Salem residents than it would cheer. I thank councilors Prosniewski and McClain for voicing their skepticism.
I love to walk into and through downtown Salem, and I do almost every day. Drivers turning at red lights do not register among my pedestrian concerns about traffic. When I do drive, I am grateful for drivers ahead of me who turn right on red: They help us all move along.
As to Councilor Morsillo’s statement that “studies are beginning to show” that limiting right-on-red turns can reduce crashes: Any such effect is surely small if it exists. If a small effect exists, let’s tolerate a few more accidents in exchange for a lower general level of exasperation.
Salem drivers deserve consideration here. They reasonably want to make their way with as few overbearing traffic controls as possible. Like most states, Massachusetts long ago determined that prohibiting right turns at red lights would cause more headaches than it would avoid. This is a problem that does not need to be solved.
Duncan Cox,
Salem