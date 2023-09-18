To the editor:
Mr. Shribman holds that President Trump doesn’t have a record of “accomplishment” (“Dear candidates, listen up” Salem News, Sept. 4). Most people know that a sane border policy, a healthy economy, the Abraham Accords, and freedom from wars are just a few of President Trump’s many achievements.
Conflating personality and policy can confuse the mind. Or could it be that following only mainstream media results in lack of information? Broadening sources (FoxNews, NewsMax, One America News, et al) would remedy that problem.
Anne Quenneville,
Salem