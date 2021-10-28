To the editor:
Salem in October is a month when a great many of Salem’s residents wish they lived some place else. It’s a good opportunity for many businesses to make money but very difficult to live with a downtown filled with wall to wall people and mostly, traffic jams and very few parking spaces. That’s Halloween.
When it is not October in Salem, we look at our city filling every inch of space with unattractive, uninspired buildings that bring more people and traffic tie ups on most days. All of this taking place in a city with so much history and outstanding early architecture.
Why the rush to fill it up? How are we benefitting from this? Who is benefitting?
Why aren’t we worried about the effects of flooding from climate change? Why aren’t we committed to protecting wetlands and flood plains?
Presumably we have boards and a Planning Department to oversee thoughtful development. I’m not seeing that. I’m not seeing enough councilors who listen to their constituents and exercise independence.
The mayor seems to be for any and all development, no matter the impact.
Could we have someone hear the residents all around who are disappointed in this rush to mediocrity and who have loved Salem but are no longer sure that they want to live here.
Kathy Harper
Salem