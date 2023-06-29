To the editor:
These words appeared on our street in brightly colored chalk Saturday morning, the day of the Pride Parade:
“Dear Salem,
“Day One: You told me that people of color and gays can exist as long as we don’t talk about (it). Day Two: You threw coffee at me. Day Three: Reported writing “trans rights are human rights” was graffiti to the city.
The students (from a local school) had a water fight in the middle of pride artwork and stepped on my hand. Drunk tourists tried to vandalize pride artwork and the cop I reported it to Friday night when I followed up… she said she’d get to it Monday.
“Stonewall means fight. Salem means peace. Marsha P. Johnson (of Stonewall fame) threw that shoe for a reason.”
We have since identified the writer as Mark (last name withheld), who had introduced himself to a set of neighbors, and explained that he chose our street because those people made him feel safe.
To Mark and to the people of Salem: We are saddened by Mark’s experience, especially during a celebration of the North Shore’s embrace of LGBTQIA2S+ and their families and friends. This type of intolerance should be loudly condemned by anyone observing such behavior. Salem is a No Place for Hate city. And our street, Mark, is most definitely a safe and supportive place.
Gina Maniscalco,
Donald Gilligan,
Danielle Hanrahan,
Elaine Wintman,
Ashley Busby,
Tyler Busby,
Sara Keddy,
Jessa Keddy,
Christopher M. Sallah,
Caroline Vokey Cox
Salem