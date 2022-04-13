To the editor: Easter is only four days away. Passover is in two days. These holy days typically accompany the beginning of spring. The reason why popular culture focuses on bunny rabbits, baby chicks and eggs during this season is because they are symbols of new life. For Christians, this season is all about new life: how Jesus defeated the powers of sin and death by bursting the bonds of a borrowed tomb to open the doors of everlasting life to those who believe in him. Passover is also about new life, too — the freedom that the escape from Egyptian bondage afforded the Hebrews.
We need such new life now.
We have been in the throes of this pandemic for more than two years now. When we hear that another strain might be on the horizon, we shudder. We do not want to put masks back on and social distance.
And then there are wars and rumors of war. Russia’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine has the world on edge. Do we intervene — and what are the possible consequences if we do?
And then there is inflation. The price of gas has slightly subsided, but inflation is forcing more working families to live paycheck to paycheck.
Is there any relief in sight? We cry with the Psalmist, “How long, O Lord?”
But the good news is that there is relief. God is with us to offer us hope when we are forlorn. He offers peace to counter the ubiquitous discord. He brings love when our hearts are darkened by clouds of animosity.
Ancient people believed in life after death because of what they saw in nature. The seasons of the year, especially in New England, follow the cycles of human life. We are born in the spring. As a baby reaches for her mother, new buds stretch toward the sun. Summer is the season of growth, the time that we flourish. Fall is when we grow old. Our bones begin to creak like brittle branches. Winter is the season of death. It is when all nature falls silent, save the gray owl and the moose. But then, a miracle of sorts occurs. Spring returns. New shoots burst through the dormant soil. Life returns — new life!
How has new life taken root in the soil of your heart? Are you looking forward with anticipation of all the possibilities God has placed before you or are you dreading the coming of a new day?
Life is truly a gift. Each day, we are given the opportunity to form authentic bonds of love and to bring out the best in one another. Rather than succumbing to the bad news that surrounds us, we can use it to find opportunities to being the new life of Jesus Christ into the lives of others. There is no shortage of people who need it. Maybe you are one of them. If so, use this season of rebirth to be reborn. It is yours for the asking.
The Rev. Dr. John Tamilio III Beverly