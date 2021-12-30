To the editor:
The crowd takeover of the Beverly Board of Public Health meeting (“Crowd hijacks mask meeting,” Dec. 29) is the latest evidence that our country is rotting from the inside. This meeting was intended to be a public, civil discussion of a controversial issue. People on both sides of the argument have legitimate concerns, and both perspectives deserve to be expressed and considered.
But, similar to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, one group of people attempted to silence another group and prevent a meaningful discourse and peaceful resolution. This is toddler-like behavior, throwing a tantrum, screaming and covering your ears when you don’t immediately get what you want.
Equally disturbing was the report of racist remarks aimed at Boston Mayor Michelle Wu submitted by people who didn’t have the backbone to identify themselves. Racism and repression of select groups of people has been an element of our country from its earliest days, but publicly expressing it seems to be having a resurgence in the past few years, maybe not seen since the 1960s.
The divisions in this country are growing wider, and can never be resolved if we don’t listen to and respect each other.
Daniel Fleming
Beverly