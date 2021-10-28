To the editor:
I am proud to support Steve Dibble's run for mayor of Salem. When I first encountered Steve he listened to my concerns, then picked up the ball and dealt with it. He demonstrated strength and follow through by getting the job done.
I'm proud to call him a friend and enjoyed watching him as he pursues his bid for mayor. We need a candidate that works for our city and makes improvements for the good of all. On Nov. 2, I'll vote for Steve and that vote is a vote for change that benefits our city and school system. Change is good but it must benefit all not just select few. The history of Salem should be preserved not overdeveloped without reason. Let build a strong city with Steve.
Joyce M. Chandler
Salem