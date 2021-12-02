To the editor:
Why do we have a do-nothing leadership in Danvers?
In Duxbury, a suburb south of Boston, an investigation found that a high school football team used antisemitic and Jewish terms, including “Auschwitz” and “rabbi,” to call plays during practices and games.
Danvers, north of Boston, a high school hockey player accused teammates of racist and homophobic hazing and spreading a joke about Jews being killed in the Holocaust in a group chat. A week later, swastikas were found painted in the school.
Duxbury:
Superintendent — resigned.
Athletic director — not rehired.
Football coach — fired.
Team behavior posted on town website.
Danvers:
Same ole, same ole school superintendent.
Same ole, same ole School Committee chair.
Same ole, same ole police sergeant resource officer in high school.
Salem News: Danvers school officials say they “fell short” in informing the public.
Lisa Dana, superintendent:
“We do not tolerate and will continue to address racist, sexist, homophobic, antisemitic language and actions. We continue to move forward as an equity seeking district. It is important for us as community leaders and educators to help our students realize the power of their words and decisions while providing them an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and become productive, responsible, caring citizens of the community.”
Dear Lisa, instead of offering a bromide, please share the positive and corrective actions you implemented to fully remedy the impact and the root cause of the cancer.
George Saluto
Danvers