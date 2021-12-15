To the editor:
Will the incoming councilors publicly disavow the effort to deny the council presidency to At-Large Councilor Domingo Dominguez?
Per longstanding tradition, Dominguez would take up the gavel next year, but an effort is underway to prevent that.
Why? Pure political payback for not supporting the mayor and her agenda.
Is this not a democracy? Are candidates not free to campaign for what they believe to be best for Salem?
Aside from the pettiness of this effort, how does this sit with the "diversity, equity and inclusion" message so touted by the mayor and her loyal councilors?
Dominguez would be Salem's first Dominican council president. How should the Dominican community and the Hispanic community more generally feel that one of their own can be pushed aside so easily and with so little reason?
The past election was contentious.
So what?
Is the incoming body not grown up enough to set aside feelings and work together? Surely not all carry such resentment. Perhaps they are just afraid.
Are these the representatives Salem has elected?
This is a first -- and easy -- character test. Who will pass?
Justin Whittier
Salem