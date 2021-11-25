To the editor:
I recently overheard someone at Starbucks saying to her friend, “Thanksgiving is right around the corner.” She quickly added, rhetorically, “There isn’t much to be thankful for right now, is there?” I wasn’t eavesdropping, mind you. (I kept the requisite six-foot COVID-19 distance.) It was hard not to hear what she was saying. The barista then waited on her, so the conversation ended. I never heard the cause of her lack of gratitude.
My mind began to imagine. It could be anything. Maybe she was despondent over the political divide in America. Maybe she was depressed because of the ongoing coronavirus. Maybe she was upset about rising gas and food prices. Maybe it was something personal. Who knows? That said, I feel as if she is not alone. I think there are many people in our society who are despondent for a host of reasons. It’s hard to give thanks when you are dejected.
I love Thanksgiving. It is my favorite holiday. There are many reasons for this. One of them is that I love to eat (although I am down nine pounds since I started my diet recently). Another is that Thanksgiving is our only interfaith holy day, as one of my late colleagues (a rabbi) used to say. The main reason, though, is that I find gathering around a table to break bread with those I love an incredibly sacred act. The warmth, the laughter, the reminiscence, the creation of new memories, and so much more help swell an attitude of gratitude in my heart this time of year, a time when some of us experience the pain of loss — mourning the spouse, relative, or friend who is no longer sitting at the Thanksgiving table.
I think about Job during these moments. He lost everything: his possessions (which were many) and his 10 children. Still, he was able to declare “The LORD gave and the LORD has taken away; may the name of the LORD be praised.” Seventeen words, and three of them are”LORD!” That is a model for all of us, even though Job set the bar quite high.
Sometimes we need to give thanks for the simple things — when a sunset that sets the cloud-cover ablaze stops you in your tracks, or when a baby’s giggle weaves a contagious smile onto your face and you cannot help but laugh along. These, and so many other basic blessings, are more than enough reason to thank God.
This is not to minimize our pain or any other problems we may experience, mind you. Our prayer can also be for God to help us through the difficult times, which he will. As the late Rev. William Sloane Coffin used to say, “God provides minimum protection, but maximum support.”
My deepest prayer for you and yours is that you have a grace-filled Thanksgiving. The Psalmist said, “Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.” May it be so!
The Rev. Dr. John Tamilio III
Beverly