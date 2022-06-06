To the editor:
On May 25, the Peabody Peter A. Torigian Senior Center held its Spring Fling Gala, which featured their marching drill team unit dressed in red military jackets, white pants with gold stripe and white military band hats and a twirling baton leader to marching music. They accomplished very intricate maneuvers while the military music played on.
They also gave a tribute to the people of the country of Ukraine. They displayed a Ukrainian flag of blue and yellow while the team donned yellow shirts and marched to cadence. A member explained the significance of the Ukrainian flag, stating that the yellow was for the grain and food they grow and the blue was the sky above their fields. It was a very stirring moment.
Next came the Forever Young chorus. A wonderful group of singers and thespians who sang and danced to musical numbers played by a pianist and accordionist from the 1920s to the 1970s. They danced the foxtrot, tango and rock and roll, including the Twist ,in which the audience participated. The comedy skits were great.
The finale, the song “Hava Nagila” with dancing finished the show joyfully. It certainly was a memorable event thanks to these folks and Carolyn Wynn, director; Judy Walker, activities director; and Laurie Nadeau, volunteer coordinator who all by the way also acted as stage hands. God bless them one and all.
Philip Celeste
Danvers