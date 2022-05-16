To the editor:
Given the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion outlining the Supreme Court’s intent to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that has protected pregnant people’s right to privacy and access to safe abortion for nearly 50 years, the Salem Board of Health feels compelled to voice its outrage. Overturning Roe v. Wade would deny reproductive healthcare to millions of pregnant people throughout the country and would shift the protection of this right to the states, nearly half of which have established legislation and/or trigger laws that would ban abortion immediately. The impact of this cruel decision would be devastating, especially for those who do not have the means to access abortion care in states where it remains legal.
Massachusetts is a leader in providing comprehensive abortion care. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has enshrined abortion rights in the Commonwealth’s constitution wherein the right to an abortion is legal up to 24 weeks and in specific cases beyond that. The Salem Board of Health is firmly committed to advocating for and protecting reproductive health for all people who may become pregnant. We will also do all we can to protect and bolster the rights of those whose access to safe abortion is limited at the federal or state level. We speak with one voice when we say that access to abortion is fundamental to public health and reproductive justice.
Dr. Jeremy Schiller, chair
Paul Kirby
Geri Yuhas
Datanis Elias, Esq.
Sara Moore, PhD
Salem Board of Health