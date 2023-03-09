To the editor:
Your article in the March 6 edition, “The past is always with us”, would be amusingly ironic if its conclusion were not so sad and incorrect. The woman in the article, by her own account, spent a lifetime combatting racism and she glibly blurts out a racist statement: “Racism is a white disease.” Apparently, according to her, anyone who identifies as white is a racist. This is a divisive remark, to say the least.
She had a tough childhood in Georgia. OK, that was 80 years ago. Is it still the same or has anything improved? You wouldn’t know from the article.
Then, the article goes on. It refers to redlining — a practice that has been illegal for decades. Every financial institution has an affirmative obligation to invest in the neighborhood in which it is located — The Community Investment Act. This activity is strictly monitored by state and federal regulators.
Next, the article mentions discriminatory voting practices but never refers to any specific instances. Blanket statements of opinion are not proof.
Your article and the entire exercise in Danvers rehashes ancient history without acknowledging the progress that has been made. It is a disservice to the entire community.
I look forward to your fashion column on high button shoes.
Stephen J. Tassinari,
Peabody