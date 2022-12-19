To the editor:
The holiday season can be a challenging time. For all of the delight that we may take in so many aspects of the season — the lights; the familiar music in the air; the softer, kinder faces around us; the messages of hope, of good will for all, and of great joy to the world — the sheer busyness of it all can also leave us feeling frayed and fatigued. Silent nights where all is calm and all is bright can seem impossibly far away.
Sometimes we may plunge headlong into the festivities of the holiday season with wonder and enthusiasm and good cheer, and yet find ourselves occasionally longing for a moment to just pause and to take a breath. A moment when we can relax and soak in the deeper meanings of this beautiful time of year.
Or sometimes, some years, we may find it harder to move through the season with any sense of merriment. There is something about this time of year, about the holidays themselves, that can make one feel very lonely in the face of trouble, pain, or sadness. There is a constant refrain on radio and on television, in shopping malls, and even in our churches, about the happiness and the joy of the season, about the happiness and the joy of getting together with family and with friends. This refrain can sometimes serve to remind us not of joy, but of some sharp sadness — sadness for that which we have lost or, perhaps, never had. The pain that comes with broken relationships or a loss of trust, the insecurity of unemployment or of dwindling resources, the weariness that comes with ill health, the pain of isolation, the grief over the loss of a loved one, the loneliness of spending time without a beloved spouse or partner, the distress of fractured community, even the sadness of missing a long-beloved family pet — all of these things can contribute to a feeling of being alone, of “feeling blue” at Christmas, even as we are in the midst of a society that seems bent on being happy.
Sometimes what is most needed in these days are intentional moments set aside for worship, for reflection, for music, for the calming flicker of candlelight. We need space; space in which we can pause our restless movements. We need space in which we can just think and breathe and be; space to enjoy the beauty and the meaning of the season without feeling rushed, pressured, and on the go. We need space in which we can name our hurts and anxieties and losses; space to acknowledge our feelings of sadness or our struggles.
In recognition of this need, the First Baptist Church in Beverly, along with the Second Congregational Church and the Church in the Cove, invites all members of the community to a Longest Night Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
This brief service of music and candlelight will be held at First Baptist Church (the brick church with the tall white steeple at 221 Cabot St.), where all may find a quiet space for worship and reflection on the longest night of the year.
Whether you regularly worship here or elsewhere, or whether you are just seeking a place to feel welcomed and at peace for a time, please join us for this special service. Our doors are open to all who wish to pause and reflect, perhaps even finding the wonder, the hope and the peace that can come with this season.
Rev. Julie Flowers and Dr. Daniel Johnson,
Ministers,
First Baptist Church in Beverly