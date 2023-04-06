To the editor:
This weekend, the minister at my church went up to Vermont to officiate the passing of a friend of his, who had chosen death with dignity, after being told by his doctors that there was nothing more they could do to treat him and his medical situations, which included cancer.
Unfortunately, death with dignity isn’t protected legally in most states (Massachusetts included).
If someone’s illness and pain is so great that it hinders their quality of life, and their options of extending their lives aren’t promising, they should be allowed the option to be free of such pain and suffering.
I urge the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate to make death with dignity available and legal in Massachusetts.
It’s the compassionate and moral thing to do for those that need it now, and in the future.
Seth Mascolo
Salem