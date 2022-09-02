To the editor:
I am writing to encourage all Republicans, Democrats and unenrolleds alike to cast a ballot for Anthony Amore for state auditor on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I am proud to call Anthony my friend and I support him for many reasons; unlike his opponents, he has decades of auditing and investigatory experience and will be ready on the first day to get to work on behalf of the taxpayers. Most importantly to me, Anthony understands the proper role of government as evidenced when without hesitation he announced his public support for Governor Baker’s Executive Order to “Protect Access to Reproductive Health Care Services” in Massachusetts.
Like many of us, Governor Baker expressed his frustration over the Supreme Court Decision to roll back Roe versus Wade, and with a swipe of his pen implemented protections that preserve and create a safe haven not just for women in Massachusetts, but women nationwide who wish to exercise their right to privacy and safe legal reproductive health services within the borders of our state. Governor Baker further stated that this order also prohibits Massachusetts from cooperating with any criminal extradition orders associated with providing or receiving these services. Anthony Amore supports this executive order and shares the concern our governor expressed.
Governor Baker is self-admittedly a data guy and policy wonk, he advocates and implements policy that is evidenced based and data-driven so it makes sense that he would sign this executive order. We know beyond a statistical doubt that when women have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions without the heavy hand of state and federal interference, we have healthier families, healthier communities and a healthier Commonwealth.
I know that a vote for Anthony Amore is a vote for same type of leadership for the auditor’s office; evidence-based methods to hold all 300 divisions of state government accountable to us, the taxpayers. Please join me in voting for Anthony Amore for state auditor on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jaclyn Corriveau,
Peabody