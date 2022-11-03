To the editor:
The work of the state auditor is rarely in the public eye, but it is of critical importance for ensuring good governance on Beacon Hill. The state auditor is responsible for conducting independent and objective audits of state government. The state auditor also investigates suspected instances of waste, fraud, and abuse. Finally, the state auditor is an important advocate for the commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns on Beacon Hill, identifying unfunded and burdensome mandates imposed on local governments by the state Legislature.
With the longtime incumbent auditor retiring this year, there is an open race for state auditor for the first time since 2010. As voters, we are fortunate to have two quality candidates to choose from: State Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Anthony Amore, a professional with more than 30 years of experience in investigations, audits, and inspections.
While Senator DiZoglio’s advocacy for greater transparency during her time as a legislator on Beacon Hill is admirable, Anthony is the candidate better equipped to hit the ground running on his first day as state auditor and will serve as a check on the overwhelmingly Democratic state Legislature. He has served as a federal agent, senior Homeland Security official, and museum security director. Anthony has extensive experience in rehabilitating major programs and has led numerous investigations and audits throughout his career that spans both the public and private sectors.
I encourage you to consider voting for Anthony Amore for state auditor on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Brendan Sweeney,
Beverly