Seeing how things are, as facts present themselves, is something we all seem to banter about, yet many of us get so caught up in the endless quagmire of half-truths and propaganda that constantly bombard the American people with divisional derision, often pitting one against the other in dichotomy.
To see the facts as they present themselves as truth, is to recuse ourselves from the emotions being invoked. A recent letter to the editor, asked America to “wake up”, yet attacks democratic action in favor of Republican stance, all the while condemning party politics. A bit of contradiction to say the least.
To truly see the wisdom of one another, and filter out what pits us as opposition without common ground, is to look to those in leadership, who show a willingness to breakdown the divides, and find workable solutions with others, to the problems we face, and towards the future, is how we should be. Being standoffish and attacking opposition, does nothing, in choosing those we elect to office, or creating policies beneficial to all and to environment that is founded in reality, which is supported by logic, sane rationality, and by good moral compass.
A swamp only happens when you give water no place to go, and what does hold water is the fact that those crying wolf over corruption, are often the ones guilty of it, and when we investigate any claims of fraud, we find it was those crying foul who were found to be breaking the law.
