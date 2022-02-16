To the editor: Once again we are hearing about redevelopment of the privately owned property bordering the Bass River. Everyone should keep in mind the fact that the river is contaminated. Remember when they were all set to dredge it and the Army Corp of Engineers put a stop to it? Also the properties themselves are probably contaminated considering their former uses and the fact that the adjacent ball park had to be treated before it could be used.
All that being aside, haven’t we had enough new housing being built in Beverly? How much can our infrastructure support? Rantoul Street has many housing complexes, with more being constructed even as we speak. There is also a large new project going up on Sohier Road. The foot of the bridge is slated for development with demolition and construction, as well as the new housing behind the former Rowands. The traffic in this area is gridlock during “rush hour.” Not everyone is commuting on the train or working from home. No mention of parking; where are these residents going to park their vehicles? Margin Street may be an issue; it floods when we have a heavy rainstorm.
How about we take this unique opportunity to gain some green space? Turn this strip of land into Beverly’s Esplanade. A place where people can go and get a breath of air, maybe even an ice cream stand and some benches. Once this opportunity is gone, it’s gone. People need to see the sky, grass and water! Don’t block this off with more tall buildings, let this be a welcoming open space for all.
Christine Beote Beverly